Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,967 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $109.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.08. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

