WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in WestRock were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Shares of WRK opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.