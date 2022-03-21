Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 59 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 495.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $579.88 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.53. The company has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.67, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.