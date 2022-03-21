Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,600 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 36,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.