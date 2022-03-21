Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. FBN Securities reduced their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.66.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,330 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $222.71 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.