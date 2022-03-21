StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 13,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $111,356.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $220,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares valued at $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

