Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQIX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $847.94.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $732.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $709.56 and its 200 day moving average is $775.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix has a 52-week low of $646.81 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

