StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $10.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $208.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,373,000 after buying an additional 201,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $781,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 5,683.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

