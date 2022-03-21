STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at ATB Capital

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

TSE:STEP opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.78. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$2.47.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.