Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 434 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tractor Supply by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after buying an additional 239,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $233.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.86 and its 200 day moving average is $217.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.