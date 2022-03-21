Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 97 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

JKHY stock opened at $185.51 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

