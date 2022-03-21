Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 139.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,363 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,440,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,115,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after acquiring an additional 915,980 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

RPRX stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

Royalty Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

