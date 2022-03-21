AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,430 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $67.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

