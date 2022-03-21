SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,924,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $74.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

