StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TBNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $229.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.48. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,002,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 63,263 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

