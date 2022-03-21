Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.16. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 149.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

