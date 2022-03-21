Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of PDEX stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.16. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $38.45.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
