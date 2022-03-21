StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Shares of PRPH opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 337,232 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.