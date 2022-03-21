Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

TRHC has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $137.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 and have sold 35,838 shares valued at $539,947. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

