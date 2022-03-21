AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 280.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AutoZone by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,229,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO stock opened at $1,952.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,934.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,858.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,293.05 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,293. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.