Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Amyris were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Amyris by 19,578.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

AMRS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $23.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Profile (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.