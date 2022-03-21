Insider Selling: Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Director Sells 33,300 Shares of Stock

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$108,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,080.50.

TSE MND opened at C$2.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$237.67 million and a P/E ratio of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.47. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.82 and a 1-year high of C$3.68.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

