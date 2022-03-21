Insider Selling: Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) VP Sells $171,375.00 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SKY opened at $72.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.49. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 71,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

