Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $133,140.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BPMC stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.84.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after purchasing an additional 923,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $86,351,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 681,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares during the last quarter.

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

