Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CEO Buys $187,384.86 in Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 80,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AGLE opened at $2.72 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 413,273 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 844,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.