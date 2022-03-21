Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $340.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.43 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

