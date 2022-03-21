Parallel Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,277. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

