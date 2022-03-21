Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after acquiring an additional 84,924 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $94.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.