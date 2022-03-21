Critical Comparison: Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) & Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX)

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) and Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Viracta Therapeutics and Synaptogenix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viracta Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Synaptogenix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 768.17%. Given Viracta Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viracta Therapeutics is more favorable than Synaptogenix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Synaptogenix shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Synaptogenix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viracta Therapeutics and Synaptogenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viracta Therapeutics N/A -27.22% -23.51% Synaptogenix N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viracta Therapeutics and Synaptogenix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viracta Therapeutics $120,000.00 967.00 -$21.61 million ($6.18) -0.50 Synaptogenix N/A N/A -$12.70 million N/A N/A

Synaptogenix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viracta Therapeutics.

Summary

Viracta Therapeutics beats Synaptogenix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas. The company was founded on February 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Cardiff, CA.

Synaptogenix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease. It has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

