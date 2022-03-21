Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upgraded Kopin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Kopin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. Kopin has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $260.12 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.12.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kopin by 189.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kopin by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kopin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kopin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kopin (Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.