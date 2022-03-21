Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OBCI opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.
