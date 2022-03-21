Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OBCI opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

