StockNews.com Downgrades Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Argus raised Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.67.

NDAQ stock opened at $179.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.40 and a 200-day moving average of $192.53. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $143.79 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $223,655,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

