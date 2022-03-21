Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

MCRI stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

