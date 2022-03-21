AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter valued at about $10,448,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in AppHarvest by 45.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after buying an additional 1,122,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AppHarvest by 2,349.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after buying an additional 916,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AppHarvest by 4,542.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 668,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $631.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.27.

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

