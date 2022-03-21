763 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.14.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $437.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.86. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $375.63 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.