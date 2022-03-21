Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 21,346 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after buying an additional 183,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135,461 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $10,292,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,197.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 64,512 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,243 shares of company stock worth $1,954,992. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,000.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

