Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires Shares of 4,180 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 805,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,412,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.