Sciencast Management LP Invests $400,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after purchasing an additional 226,555 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.37 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

