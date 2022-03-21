Sciencast Management LP Buys New Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,422,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,617,000 after purchasing an additional 334,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,933 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,779,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000,000 after acquiring an additional 328,326 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after acquiring an additional 658,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,510,000 after acquiring an additional 201,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

