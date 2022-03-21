Sciencast Management LP Invests $378,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $39.41.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

