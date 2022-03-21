Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $795,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.83.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

