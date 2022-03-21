Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,448 shares of company stock worth $3,974,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

