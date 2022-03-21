New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $764,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $120.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.61.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

