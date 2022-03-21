AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AMETEK by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after acquiring an additional 320,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AMETEK by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,757,000 after acquiring an additional 195,345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in AMETEK by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $134.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.08. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

