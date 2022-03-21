Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of ACES opened at $61.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78.

