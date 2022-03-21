TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
TMDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $24.36 on Thursday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $681.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 365,473 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 105,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 297,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,953,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
