TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $24.36 on Thursday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $681.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 365,473 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 105,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 297,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,953,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

