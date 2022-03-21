Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Archer Aviation stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 249,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $772,337.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $12,521,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $8,888,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

