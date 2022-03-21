Analysts Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXTA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $24.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

