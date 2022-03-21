GMS (NYSE:GMS) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GMS. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.88.

NYSE GMS opened at $54.72 on Thursday. GMS has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $61.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,720,000 after purchasing an additional 49,049 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,790,000 after purchasing an additional 328,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GMS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

