Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

KODK opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $488.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 4.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 49.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,828 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 120.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.