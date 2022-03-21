Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
KODK opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $488.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 4.91.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
