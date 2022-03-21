AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Sells $264,943.90 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $264,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMC stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 665.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 219,068 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $1,108,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $609,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 125.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

